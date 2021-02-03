GM just dropped its big Super Bowl ad, and it’s a good one. Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina all star in the 90-second ad titled “No Way, Norway.”

The point of the ad is to get Americans hyped up about the upcoming electric vehicle range on its way from GM. Both the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV star throughout, but it’s less about the vehicles, and more about changing attitudes about EVs in general.

Ferrell comes after Norway aggressively, but in a playful and competitive way about how many electric cars sell in the Scandinavian country. Over half of all new car sales in Norway are of EVs, whereas GM’s data show that just 4% of new cars sold in the U.S. are electric. Massive financial incentives from the Norwegian government can take much of the credit for why EVs sell at such high rates over there. However, GM thinks it can still rally the U.S. to get more excited about buying EVs once its fleet of cars using the company’s Ultium battery tech comes online.

The ad is done with classic Ferrell comedy, and it sure did elicit some chuckles from us. It also follows the same “Everybody In” philosophy that GM announced back when it changed up the logo a short time ago. GM is inviting folks to strap in for the onslaught of EVs coming their way (for now, you can buy a Bolt). President Biden’s administration has voiced support for a number of policies and actions to take for greater adoption of electric cars in the U.S. — we also know the federal government intends to transition its full fleet of vehicles to EVs. It's still unlikely that we make it to Norway's rate of electric car sales in the immediate future, but the U.S. could certainly begin to close the gap.

