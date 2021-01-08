GM has a new logo, and it’s a fairly radical change. The blue square with “GM” underlined in all capital white letters in the middle was GM’s look since the 1960s. The logo went through a couple light refreshes with minor shading changes since then, but the vast majority of America probably doesn’t even remember a time before the previous logo.

The new GM logo to be used from here on out has three different styles seen in the gallery at the top. There’s a blue gradient, a solid blue and a solid black look — the blue gradient appears to be the one GM will most widely use. All three have the same design: white background, round-edged square outer, lower-case letters and an underlined “m.”

Transforming the world begins with transforming ourselves. pic.twitter.com/7kCGzWu0Qj — General Motors (@GM) January 8, 2021

GM says it’s redesigned the logo to revitalize the brand for a “digital-first environment.” It’s meant to be the new look for the company as it ushers in a fleet of EVs over the coming decade. Here’s how GM describes the new logo in its statement:

“The new GM logo features a color gradient of vibrant blue tones, evoking the clean skies of a zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform. The rounded edges and lower-case font create a more modern, inclusive feel. The underline of the “m” connects to the previous GM logos as well as visually representing the Ultium platform. And within the negative space of the “m” is a nod to the shape of an electrical plug.”

Some of us have likened the gradient blue version to the logo of a happy froyo shop. It’s light, airy and lacking in intimidation or authority like the previous sharp-edged and blocky logo. There’s an unsaid message here: The EV future is going to be nice.