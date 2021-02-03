Official

Ford adds the Bronco 4600 to its Ultra4 off-road racing arsenal

They feature stock engines and transmissions along with some heavy-duty suspension bits

Feb 3rd 2021 at 3:00PM
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • Ford Bronco 4600 race truck livery
  • Image Credit: Ford

Although Ford's Bronco 4400 race trucks are surely going to draw lots of attention when they debut at this week's King of the Hammers off-road race event, the Bronco 4600-class trucks that will accompany them are more relevant to actual customers. That's because, unlike the "Unlimited" 4400 series, the 4600 class is much more deeply rooted in production-spec parts, including the chassis, engine and transmission.

That means the Bronco 4600 race trucks you see in the gallery above use the same 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic gearbox that you'll find under the hood of two- and four-door Broncos that will soon sit inside Ford dealerships.

"Bronco 4600 underscores how ready the all-new Bronco is for competition and how Ford Performance is committed to driving the brand’s success across multiple off-road series,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We look forward to off-road racing teams coming to this platform and to Ford Performance stepping up to continuously enhance the state of the art in off-road racing for them.”

Now, it should be noted that although these 4600-class Broncos do share a good bit of DNA with their stock counterparts, there are some important modifications that allow them to do proper off-road battle under competitive conditions. A quartet of Fox coilover shocks with remote reservoirs and pneumatic bump stops hold up heavy-duty axles front and rear. The front relies on  portal hubs from 74 Weld, Triton Engineering control arms, a Dana AdvanTEK e-locking differential with RCV custom halfshafts and a Howe hydraulic steering rack with cooler. At the rear are Triton Engineering links, a Dynatrac ProRock XD60 axle with an ARB 35-spline Air Locker and Spidertrax Spider 9 axle shafts and hubs. Willwood Engineering brakes, Method Race Wheels 202 Forged Beadlock wheels and 35-inch BF Goodrich mud-terrain T/A KM3 tires round out the running gear.

The package also includes Ford Performance steel bumpers, a Warn winch, Rigid LED off-road lights, Recaro seat shells and a full custom roll cage. A custom livery of factory colors Race Red, Oxford White and Velocity Blue is an American-themed touch, while a red R in the grille's Bronco script highlights Ford's racing efforts.

Related Video:

Featured GalleryFord Bronco 4600 Ultra4 race trucks
Ford Bronco 4600 race truck Ford Bronco 4600 race truck Ford Bronco 4600 race truck Ford Bronco 4600 race truck Ford Bronco 4600 race truck Ford Bronco 4600 race truck Ford Bronco 4600 race truck Ford Bronco 4600 race truck

Ford Information

Ford
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X