Since reintroducing the Bronco nameplate for 2021, Ford has launched a multi-pronged marketing attack to bolster the iconic nameplate's credentials after decades of absence. Its latest is an unlimited-class off-road racer that will tackle the 2021 running of the King of the Hammers this week in Johnson Valley, Calif.

"King of the Hammers inspired us to ensure every production Bronco model delivers the capability, durability and high-speed off-road experience this growing off-road enthusiast community has been trying to create on their own," said Mark Grueber, Bronco marketing manager. "These Bronco 4400 race trucks underscore our commitment to the Bronco Built Wild capability and innovation in the red-hot off-road racing scene."

Not only is Ford bringing a well-known nameplate to the event, but it's doing it with help from some well-known off-roaders, including two-time King of the Hammers winner Loren Healy, plus three-time winner Jason Scherer, and one Vaughn Gittin, Jr. Maybe you've heard of him.

"This is a killer opportunity to bring a new flavor of Bronco to the Hammers and push the Bronco brand deeper into the competitive off-road scene, while also building the foundation for future Bronco off-road racing vehicles," said Gittin.

Apart from its, name, the Ultra4 4400 has virtually nothing in common with the road-going Bronco. The "Unlimited" class is for purpose-built racers, built on a custom tubular chassis and wearing massive off-road tires and long-travel shocks.

This is not the first time Ford has taken the Bronco racing since its reintroduction. Its Bronco R race prototype completed the Baja 1000 late last year, which was an improvement over its 2019 showing, which was cut short by issues (both mechanical and human-caused).

