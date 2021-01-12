While enthusiasts can buy a replica of the 1967 Ford Mustang that starred in the 2000 movie "Gone in 60 Seconds" from a number of aftermarket tuners, the real Eleanors rarely come up for sale. One of the three cars that survived filming is up for grabs, but you'll need to ship it across the pond if you want to re-create the movie.

German dealer Chrome Cars listed the Mustang, which wears chassis number 7R02C173895, on its website. It explained that it's the seventh of 11 examples built by Cinema Vehicle Services (CVS), and it's special because it's one of the so-called hero cars that actors like Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie were filmed in. Its status as a hero car also explains why it wasn't destroyed in a high-speed chase or by a crash landing after a jump.

CVS sold the surviving cars to collectors, and No. 7 reached Germany after spending time in England. It's sold in running and driving condition. Power comes from a 351-cubic-inch (5.7-liter in its adoptive country) V8 engine built by Ford Racing and tuned to develop about 400 horsepower. It spins the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission. CVS also gave the hero cars rack-and-pinion steering, a nine-inch rear end, and a redesigned suspension. The selling dealer notes that this Mustang has covered about 72,815 miles since 2000, so it sounds like its V8 has enjoyed the unrestricted parts of Germany's autobahn network on a regular basis. It's familiar with Californian highways, too, because Chrome Cars took it on a trip to Los Angeles after buying it.

Pricing hasn't been published, it's available upon request, but we estimate it'll take a seven-digit offer to add this Mustang to your collection. Replicas aren't cheap — some of the better ones are priced in supercar territory, and Chrome Cars points out that the car it listed sold for $1 million at a Mecum auction in 2013. It appreciated even faster than it accelerates; another surviving movie car traded hands for $216,700 including fees in 2009.