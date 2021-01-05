Report

Toyota Grand Highlander could be on the way as bigger three-row crossover

Recent trademark filing by Toyota reveals the possibility

Jan 5th 2021 at 9:15AM
  2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum front
  Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum rear 2
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum profile
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum rear
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum badge
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander touchscreen 1
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum interior trays
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum usb ports and phone tray
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum interior trim
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum interior trim 1
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum center console controls
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum drive settings
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum center console
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum wireless charging
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum instrument panel
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum second row slid back
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum second row full recline
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum second row slid forward
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum second row tray
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum third row access
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum third row 1
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum third row 2
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum third row 3
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum second slid full forward
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander third row comfortable recline
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander third row comfortable recline bags
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander third row upright
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander third row upright bags 3
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander third row full recline
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander third row full recline bags
  • 2020 Toyota Highlander third row folded

The Toyota Highlander is one of the better three-row crossovers on the market, but one consistent knock against the recently redesigned vehicle is size. Sure, there are three rows, but the rearmost of those is rather cramped with a paltry 27.4 inches of legroom. A solution could be on the way in the shape of something called the Grand Highlander. A forum member over at GR86 forums discovered that Toyota had filed a patent for the name “Grand Highlander,” and the contents suggest that it could be a larger Highlander variant.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Toyota/Lexus extended a crossover for additional space — look at the Lexus RX L as a similar (though not identical) example. A Grand Highlander would presumably have more third-row room, greater cargo capacity and a slightly massaged design from the rear doors on back. An extra foot or so of length would bring big usability gains to the table.

We see other manufacturers attacking this segment with a two-pronged approach. For example, Kia sells both the Sorento and Telluride, and VW offers both the Tiguan three-row and Atlas. Of course, Toyota still sells the huge Sequoia, but that’s a truck-based full-size SUV that’s horribly dated and gets horrendous fuel economy. A Grand Highlander could be sold with the standard 3.5-liter V6 or the Highlander Hybrid powertrain for even greater efficiency.

You’re not alone if you’ve had visions of Jeeps going through your head from the start — anything with “Grand” sounds similar to the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer. Toyota hasn’t teased or said anything about the possibility of a larger three-row crossover up to this point, but it could be keeping it a secret to release alongside a Highlander mid-cycle update down the road. If that ever happens, the “Grand Highlander” would theoretically be a couple years out at this point. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for spy shots of suspiciously large Highlanders in the meantime.

