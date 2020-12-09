Mini released several limited- and special-edition variants of the Hardtop for the 2021 model year, but it's not forgetting about the bigger Countryman. It announced a new version of the crossover named Boardwalk that stands out with an eye-catching shade of blue borrowed from its smaller sibling, among other visual tweaks.

If the Boardwalk looks familiar, it's because the metallic Deep Laguna blue was inaugurated by the Convertible Sidewalk edition (pictured in the gallery) introduced for the 2020 model year and sold globally in limited numbers. It was added to the Countryman lineup by popular demand, according to the BMW-owned firm, and its leap from the Sidewalk to the Boardwalk was accompanied by black paint on the roof and on the door mirrors.

Mini pointed out its stylists drew inspiration from a boardwalk's wooden planks to design the emblems they put on both fenders. Edition-specific logos also appear on the roof, on the sill plates, and on the dashboard.

Globally, the edition can be paired with the Cooper and the Cooper S. Mini confirmed to Autoblog that the Boardwalk will be sold in the United States, but it hasn't revealed how many examples it will send here, or how much the model will cost. We've asked, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

Updated for the 2021 model year, the Countryman won't remain Mini's only crossover for much longer. Executives announced plans to realign the model range during the 2020s by putting a bigger emphasis on crossovers. One of the two upcoming high-riding cars will be a Countryman-sized electric models, while the other will arrive as a bigger people-mover that will allegedly ride on BMW's modular CLAR platform.

