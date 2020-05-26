Well that didn't take long. We got a glimpse of the refreshed 2021 Mini Countryman last week, and now it has been fully revealed. Sure enough, it's a light makeover of the current model, bringing it up to date with the rest of the lineup.

The major changes to the Countryman are on the exterior. The front and rear bumpers have been thoroughly redesigned. At the front, there's only one main grille opening, flanked by small slots at either end. The round foglights sit on each side of the grille as part of a black plastic surround. The rear bumper is now entirely body color, and can feature a prominent skid plate-style panel. The 2021 Countryman also gets standard LED headlights, fog lights and taillights. The latter now have the Union Jack design shared with every other Mini model. The S models have a new mesh grille, too. Two new exterior colors have been added, White Silver and Sage Green, as has a Piano Black exterior trim that colors all the chrome on the outside in black.

Inside, the Countryman gets a revamped center display surround with touch-sensitive shortcut buttons and flush fitting hazard light and driver aid buttons. A version of the Mini Cooper SE electric car's instruments with 5-inch display is now an option. Two new interior leather colors are added, Indigo Blue and Malt Brown, both of which have their colors extended to the lower plastics on the doors and dash.

Mechanically, the Countryman is carryover. The base Cooper gets a 134-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder. The Cooper S gets a 189-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. The John Cooper Works gets 301 horsepower from a turbo four-cylinder. The Cooper SE plug-in hybrid combines the three-cylinder with an electric motor to get 224 horsepower. Range and fuel economy for the latter hasn't officially been announced, but it's likely to match the current model's 18-mile range and 29 mpg combined fuel economy for gas only. The Cooper and Cooper S are available with front-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission or all-wheel drive with an 8-speed automatic. The John Cooper Works comes only with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic, while the hybrid comes with all-wheel-drive and a 6-speed automatic.

The updated Mini Countryman is expected to go on sale this summer. Pricing and fuel economy will be available closer to the on-sale date.

