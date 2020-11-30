Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cyber Monday is here, and with its arrival comes the final onslaught of deals for the season. If you're looking to pick up a gift for a loved one or even yourself, you might find something in this list that could save you some serious cash. Below are some of our favorite deals currently available, which we'll be updating throughout the day. Go ahead, treat yourself.

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV - $1,099.99 ($398 off) at Amazon.com

Looking to up your TV game in a big way this Cyber Monday? For today only, you can snag this 82" monster for nearly $400 off its original price. This Samsung TV features a 4K picture, HDR capability, Alexa capability, 4 HDMI ports, and a refresh rate of 120hz. If your living room is feeling a little empty, this could be a great way to fill it up. You can learn more about this deal right here.

Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill - $169.99 (26% off) at Amazon.com

If you've never heard of Ninja kitchenware, you're missing out. Don't worry, the brand doesn't have anything to do with blue-haired Fortnite gamers, but what it does have is an awesome selection of products, including one of the most popular and highest-rated air fryers currently available on Amazon. You can check out their entire collection of products right here!

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer - $149.00 (50% off) at Walmart.com

It's 2020; we've all heard of air fryers by now. We're also most likely all familiar with pressure cookers. What we were not ready for when looking for great deals today, though, was the existence of a 2-in-1 air fryer and pressure cooker. More than that, we certainly didn't expect it to be available for $150 off. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, this little device could add a whole new array of options to your recipe repertoire. You can learn all the details and pick it up for half off right here.

Mr. Coffee Simple Brew Coffee Maker - $17.59 (20% off) at Amazon.com

Sure, pour-overs are great, but when you wake up at 6 a.m. and need to start working, you probably don't have the desire or the time for a pour-over. With this Mr. Coffee, you just set it and forget it and by the time you wake up you have a hot pot waiting for you. Be a coffee snob on the weekend, but practicality wins on the weekdays. Check out the Amazon deal on this coffeemaker right here.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test - $99.00 (50% off) at Amazon.com

There's just something undeniably cool about knowing your genetic heritage. Add on top of that learning "how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions" and this might end up being some of the best money you can spend on a day like today. Normally, this pack costs $200, but you can pick it up right now for half-off.

Save up to 39% on select Shark vacuums at Amazon.com

Everyone needs a good vacuum, but not everyone has hundreds to spend on a top-of-the-line Dyson. That's where brands like Shark come in. Shark builds great vacuums for reasonable prices, and guess what, thanks to Cyber Monday, they're about to go from reasonable to downright excellent. Today only, you'll be able to save up to 39% on select Shark vacuums. Just make sure you get one that works for your house and your car!

Save up to 33% on Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash at Amazon.com

If you're in need of good car soap, this is the crème de la crème. There's not too much to say here. It'll make your car clean and shiny. If you ask us, knowing that you saved some cash when picking it up makes your car look just that much shinier. You can pick up the Gold Class Car Wash for a discount here or check out Meguiar's entire suite of products right here.

163 Piece STEM Toys Kit, Educational Construction Engineering Building Blocks - $22.45 (55% off) at Amazon.com

These awesome building-block-style toys are made to promote STEM skills: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. It comes with an instruction booklet of 42 designs for your child to build from, ranging from easy for the younger kids to harder for the older kids. This particular kit comes with 163 pieces. If you're interested, you can learn more here.

Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker 9 in 1 - $79.99 (60% off) at Amazon.com

If you're in the market for a pressure cooker but Ninja brand isn't your thing, we've got a great deal on an Instant Pot available for you instead. This 9-in-1 device features a touch screen, stainless steel exterior, interior, and cooking pot, and Nutriboost technology, which "works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth." This is basically the king of the instant pots, and at more than half off it's a tough deal to ignore. You can check it out right here.





Sceptre 50" Class 4K UHD LED TV - $199.99 ($80 off) at Walmart.com

This 50" Sceptre screen features a 4K UHD picture, LED display technology, 3 HDMI connectors, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a really cool brand name. It also has over 3,000 ratings on Walmart.com with a total score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Walmart reviewer Nathan had this to say on his verified purchase review of the product, "The TV came to my house pretty promptly. I was excited to open it. Not only was I amazed by the packaging but it even included a little screwdriver with the name of the TV on it. I've never seen that before. Oh, I [even] went and bought a brand new DVD player from Walmart which I hooked up and everything looks great! I would probably recommend for anybody to get the extended warranty just because you never know with these TVs these days, but I surely hope it lasts a long time! Very pleased for the cost!" You can learn more about this TV deal right here.

Sun Joe SPX2003 Electric Pressure Washer - $89.00 ($69.99 off) at Walmart.com

If you're looking for a sign to finally start on that exterior deep clean you've been putting off for years now, well, this is it. We featured this deal just last week, and since it's still around we're featuring it again because it's just that good. Not only are pressure washers super useful, the amount of satisfaction that comes from absolutely obliterating a layer of dirt and grime from your fence or house siding is second-to-none. This washer features up to 2,000 PSI of pressure and is available for just under $100 for a limited time.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Remote Control D-O Rolling Toy - $34.50 (42% off) at Walmart.com

We know what you're thinking: "That's not BB-8!" We totally get it, BB-8 is undoubtedly the new main droid of the latest "Star Wars" movies, but if you don't think the absolutely adorable D-O deserves some love too then you're just plain lying to yourself. This adorable little rolling toy can be yours at a discount this Black Friday right here.

