Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are many cheap and effective ways for commuting. Hoverboards can be a great alternative to skateboards, scooters and bikes. Hoverboards are self-balancing scooters that are powered by electric motors and ride on two wheels. They look a bit unusual but can be a fun method of transportation for shorter trips. Check out the best hoverboards available on Amazon.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual 400w brushless motors

Up to 12 miles of range

Max speed of 7 mph

Self-balancing technology

Front LED lights

Maximum weight capacity: 220 pounds

The Hover-1 Ultra Electric Self-Balancing Hoverboard is suitable for skilled riders and beginners. It has a 400w brushless motor that reaches a top speed of 7 mph while delivering up to 12 miles of range. The front LED lights make you easier to see at night for added safety. Another safety feature is the battery shield to protect from fires and overheating. The battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in 4 hours.

$299.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Max speed of 9.95 mph

Up to 9.5 miles of range

Dual 350w motors

Self-balancing

Bluetooth speakers

LED lights

Maximum weight capacity: 265 pounds

Gyroor Warrior All-Terrain Off-Road Hoverboard is sturdy and durable. The 8.5” tires give this hoverboard the ability to tackle most types of terrains. The dual 350w setup is able to reach 9.5 miles of range and a maximum speed of 9.95 mph. The built-in Bluetooth speakers let you listen to music as you're riding along.

$128.62 at Amazon

Key Features

Max speed of 7 mph

Dual 300w hub motor

All-terrain tires

Up to 7 miles of range

Ambient lighting in wheels

Maximum weight capacity: 220 pounds

The Jetson Hoverboard has LED lights in the wheels that change colors while you’re riding. The tires are all-terrain as well. The dual 300w hub motors power this hoverboard and can reach a top speed of 7 mph and up to 7 miles of range. It’s very lightweight and weighs only 15 pounds.

$341.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual 450w motors

12 miles of range

Max speed of 12 mph

Dual 450w motors

10” tubeless tires

Self-balancing

Maximum weight capacity: 420 pounds

The Swagtron Swagboard Outlaw T6 Off-Road Hoverboard may have an usual name, but their brand makes quality products. This hoverboard has dual 450w motors and can reach a top speed of 12 mph and a maximum range of 12 miles. It has a maximum weight limit of 420 pounds. The charging time for this battery from 0% to 100% is around 3 hours.

$259.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual 350w brushless motors

Max speed of 15 mph

Up to 9.3 miles of range

Self-balancing

Bluetooth speakers

LED lighting

Maximum weight capacity: 265 pounds

The TOMOLOO Hoverboard is safe and easy to operate. It’s powered by dual 350w brushless motors. It has a top speed of 15 mph and reaches up to 9.3 miles of range. It comes with Bluetooth speakers and flashing LED lights. It has three riding modes: beginner, getting started and advanced rider.

$799.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual 400w motors

Max speed of 12.5 mph

Up to 22 miles of range

Intelligent lighting

Remote control

This Segway Ninebot S-Plus Smart Self-Balancing Scooter has a very long range reaching up to 22 miles on a single charge. The combined 800w from its dual motors gives this Segway a top speed of 12.5 mph. It comes with a remote control that can move the scooter, even when you aren't riding it. The 11" pneumatic tries provides smooth ride quality and remains comfortable on bumpy surfaces.

Pros and cons of hoverboards

Hoverboards are great for traveling small distances when you aren’t in the mood for walking or driving. The best hoverboard are self-balancing and that makes them easier to ride. They are also portable and convenient to carry if needed. As fun as they are, there are still a few safety related drawbacks. They may balance themselves and manufacturers post tutorials on how to ride, but you can still potentially fall and injure yourself. In the past, some hoverboards would catch fire and were banned in certain areas for a period of time. Modern hoverboards have fire-retardant shields around their batteries but people may still be wary of them.

Are hoverboards easy to ride?

The best hoverboard models may have self-balancing features, but there is still a bit of a learning curve. While standing on a hoverboard, in order to accelerate you point your toes forward. To slow down you need to stand straight. To turn, twist the foot of the direction you want to turn. To reverse, lean backward but not too far back so you keep your balance.

Hoverboards vs electric skateboards

Skateboards have been around for several decades and everyone is familiar with them, you just kick, push. Electric skateboards come with a remote for accelerating and decelerating and require less user input. Hoverboards are relatively new and offer a completely different experience. Skateboards on average are faster and can ride for much longer distances. Hoverboards are better suited for shorter trips.

How many years do hoverboards last?

According to Gadget Review, the batteries in Hoverboards can last one to two years before needing to be replaced. A new battery can cost between $50 to $100.