Getting a gas-powered pressure washer can make maintenance and cleaning for homeowners much easier. They can clean many things, such as house siding, cars, driveways, patio furniture, fences, tools and other various other surfaces. Gas pressure washers offer a strong flow rate and a lot of power to make your cleaning more effective and easier. Here are the best gas pressure washers that are available online.
Karcher 2900 PSI 2.6 GPM G 2900 E Axial Pump Gas Power Pressure Washer - $329.99
Key Features
- Generates up to 2,900 PSI
- Flow Rate: 2.6 GPM
- Built-in detergent tank
- 5 customizable spray nozzle tips
- 196cc engine
- 3-year limited warranty
The Karcher Axial Pump Gas Power Pressure Washer can generate up to 2,900 PSI and has a flow rate of 2.6 gallons per minute. It has a 196cc engine, an M22 trigger gun, a 25-foot hose and a built-in detergent tank. A 3-year warranty is included with this purchase.
SIMPSON Cleaning MSH3125 MegaShot 3200 PSI Gas Pressure Washer - $449.99
Key Features
- Generates up to 3,200 PSI
- Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM
- Honda GC190 engine
- 10” premium pneumatic tires
- MorFlex high-pressure hose
This SIMPSON Cleaning MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer is powered by a GC190 Honda engine that supplies up to 3,200 PSI and a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute. The 10” premium pneumatic tires give the washer the ability to travel over rough terrains. The 25-foot MorFlex high-pressure hose is abrasion-resistant and there are 5 different spray tips to choose from. This washer comes with a warranty that lasts 1 year for the pump, 2 years for the engine and 5 years for the frame.
Westinghouse WPX3200 Gas Pressure Washer - $293.00
Key Features
- Generates up to 3,200 PSI
- Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM
- Built-in soap tank
- 25 foot abrasion-resistant hose
- 3 year limited warranty
The Westinghouse WPX3200 Gas Pressure Washer features a 212cc 4-stroke engine that delivers up to 3,200 PSI and has a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute. There is a 25 foot abrasion-resistant hose that can be attached to 5 different quick-connect spray nozzles. This power washer comes with a 3 year limited warranty.
Generac 3100 PSI 2.4 GPM Gas Pressure Washer, 8901 - $489.99
Key Features
- Generates up to 3,100 PSI
- Flow Rate: 2.4 GPM
- 4 different spray nozzles
- Ergonomic spray gun
- 25 ft high-pressure flex hose
- 3 year limited warranty
The Generac Gas Pressure Washer has a 196cc OHV engine. It generates up to 3,100 PSI and reaches a maximum flow rate of 2.4 gallons per minute. It features a horizontal-axial cam pump that connects to a high-pressure flex hose to make power washing simple. The long-range soap blaster attachment makes it easier to spray hard to reach areas. This washer comes with a 3 year limited warranty.
Champion Power Equipment 3,100 PSI 2.2 GPM Gas Cold Water Low-Profile Pressure Washer - $469.99
Key Features
- Generates up to 3,100 PSI
- Flow Rate: 2.2 GPM
- 224cc Champion OHV Engine
- Quick-connect gun
- EPA certified
- 2 year limited warranty
This Champion Power Equipment Gas Cold Water Low-Profile Pressure Washer has a 224cc OHV engine and a 0.6 qt oil capacity. This washer can reach a maximum of 3,100 PSI and a flow rate of 2.2 gallons per minute. It has a heavy-duty steel frame that will ensure this washer lasts for a long time. This washer is EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) certified and includes a 2 year limited warranty.
Gas vs electric pressure washers
You can’t go wrong when choosing between gas and electric pressure washers, but each has its own strengths and weaknesses. Electric models are cheaper, more portable and give off less emissions than their gas-powered counterparts. Gas models are more expensive, heavier, and noisier but offer higher pressure than electric pressure washers. Electric pressure washers are great for smaller cleaning jobs while gas pressure washers are better suited for more serious cleaning tasks.
Cold water vs hot water pressure washer
The water temperature for power washers has a heavy impact on how well it sprays. Hot water pressure washers can clean just about anything efficiently while cold water washers are better suited for average household cleaning for removing dirt, mildew, grime, and mildew from surfaces.
