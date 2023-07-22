Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Getting a gas-powered pressure washer can make maintenance and cleaning for homeowners much easier. They can clean many things, such as house siding, cars, driveways, patio furniture, fences, tools and other various other surfaces. Gas pressure washers offer a strong flow rate and a lot of power to make your cleaning more effective and easier. Here are the best gas pressure washers that are available online.

$329.99 at Tractor Supply

Key Features

Generates up to 2,900 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.6 GPM

Built-in detergent tank

5 customizable spray nozzle tips

196cc engine

3-year limited warranty

The Karcher Axial Pump Gas Power Pressure Washer can generate up to 2,900 PSI and has a flow rate of 2.6 gallons per minute. It has a 196cc engine, an M22 trigger gun, a 25-foot hose and a built-in detergent tank. A 3-year warranty is included with this purchase.

$449.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 3,200 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM

Honda GC190 engine

10” premium pneumatic tires

MorFlex high-pressure hose

This SIMPSON Cleaning MegaShot Gas Pressure Washer is powered by a GC190 Honda engine that supplies up to 3,200 PSI and a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute. The 10” premium pneumatic tires give the washer the ability to travel over rough terrains. The 25-foot MorFlex high-pressure hose is abrasion-resistant and there are 5 different spray tips to choose from. This washer comes with a warranty that lasts 1 year for the pump, 2 years for the engine and 5 years for the frame.

$293.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Generates up to 3,200 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM

Built-in soap tank

25 foot abrasion-resistant hose

3 year limited warranty

The Westinghouse WPX3200 Gas Pressure Washer features a 212cc 4-stroke engine that delivers up to 3,200 PSI and has a flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute. There is a 25 foot abrasion-resistant hose that can be attached to 5 different quick-connect spray nozzles. This power washer comes with a 3 year limited warranty.

$489.99 at Tractor Supply

Key Features

Generates up to 3,100 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.4 GPM

4 different spray nozzles

Ergonomic spray gun

25 ft high-pressure flex hose

3 year limited warranty

The Generac Gas Pressure Washer has a 196cc OHV engine. It generates up to 3,100 PSI and reaches a maximum flow rate of 2.4 gallons per minute. It features a horizontal-axial cam pump that connects to a high-pressure flex hose to make power washing simple. The long-range soap blaster attachment makes it easier to spray hard to reach areas. This washer comes with a 3 year limited warranty.

$469.99 at Tractor Supply

Key Features

Generates up to 3,100 PSI

Flow Rate: 2.2 GPM

224cc Champion OHV Engine

Quick-connect gun

EPA certified

2 year limited warranty

This Champion Power Equipment Gas Cold Water Low-Profile Pressure Washer has a 224cc OHV engine and a 0.6 qt oil capacity. This washer can reach a maximum of 3,100 PSI and a flow rate of 2.2 gallons per minute. It has a heavy-duty steel frame that will ensure this washer lasts for a long time. This washer is EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) certified and includes a 2 year limited warranty.

Gas vs electric pressure washers

You can’t go wrong when choosing between gas and electric pressure washers, but each has its own strengths and weaknesses. Electric models are cheaper, more portable and give off less emissions than their gas-powered counterparts. Gas models are more expensive, heavier, and noisier but offer higher pressure than electric pressure washers. Electric pressure washers are great for smaller cleaning jobs while gas pressure washers are better suited for more serious cleaning tasks.

Cold water vs hot water pressure washer

The water temperature for power washers has a heavy impact on how well it sprays. Hot water pressure washers can clean just about anything efficiently while cold water washers are better suited for average household cleaning for removing dirt, mildew, grime, and mildew from surfaces.