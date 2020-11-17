The car reveals are coming in quick succession today, and last up is the 2022 Infiniti QX55. Infiniti will be hosting a stream at 8:55 p.m. ET tonight to reveal the crossover coupe version of its popular QX50. Artist Aloe Blacc will be hosting the event and hyping the car up from the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Additionally, Infiniti will have designers and executives on hand to speak about the car and its development and background.

If this reveal is anything like the Nissan Z Proto reveal, expect a number of folks on hand and a detailed look at the crossover. You can watch it all in the video stream at the top of this post via YouTube.

We already know what to expect coming into this reveal, thanks to a recent teaser from Infiniti and spy shots (see the gallery below) captured at the beginning of the year. It’s going to look like a chopped and coupe-ified QX50. The VC-Turbo engine should be under the front hood, and “shifting” will likely be handled via a CVT.

Check back with this post just before 9:00 p.m. ET to see the video reveal, then head on over to our full reveal post on our home page where you can get a more detailed breakdown of what’s new and different in the QX55.