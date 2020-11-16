First announced in August 2019, the Infiniti QX55 will finally make its global debut on Tuesday, November 17. Nissan's luxury division released a preview image that gives us the best look yet at the next addition to its range.

The QX55 is closely related to the QX50 crossover under the sheetmetal, but it stands out from its more family-friendly sibling with a rakish, fastback-like roofline that will inevitably attract the coupe label. It will be to the QX50 what the BMW X4 is to the X3. Although we haven't seen its front fascia yet, Infiniti's preview image shows the rear end wears horizontal LED lights that stretch deep into the quarter panels, along with a roof-mounted spoiler.

We were pleasantly surprised by the QX50's upmarket interior, so we're expecting a comparable degree of opulence in the QX55. It's too early to tell if Infiniti will simply copy the 50's cabin layout and paste it inside the 55, or if the latter will receive a look of its own.

Similarly, technical specifications won't be published until the model's introduction. We expect that the VC Turbo four-cylinder engine, which was a finalist for the 2019 Autoblog Tech of the Year award, will appear on the roster. All-wheel drive will certainly be available, and Infiniti may offer an entry-level variant with front-wheel drive.

Infiniti will present the 2021 QX55 online Tuesday during an event that will star singer Aloe Blacc. It will stream the concert-unveiling cross on its various social media platforms starting at 8:55 p.m. Eastern time, 5:55 p.m. Pacific time. Built in Mexico, the model will arrive in American showrooms in early 2021 with a base price pegged above $40,000.

What's next?

The QX55 will stand out as the first model released under Infiniti's Nissan-Plus strategy, which was presented as a way to cut costs and boost profits by increasing the number of components it shares with its parent company. However, leaning more heavily on Nissan will not dilute its image or its products, according to executives.

Stylists are in the process of overhauling Infiniti's design language, and the brand's reboot will put a major emphasis on technology. Looking ahead, the QX will be followed by the next-generation QX60, which is tentatively due out in 2021 as a 2022 model, and by the company's first series-produced electric car.

