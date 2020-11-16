November 2020's Los Angeles Auto Show has been rescheduled to May 2021, but the new date is not stopping carmakers from revealing the models they planned to introduce at the event. Lamborghini released a preview image that shows what could be the most extreme variant of the Huracán to date. We'll see it in full this Wednesday, November 18.

Very likely called Huracán STO, an acronym which stands for Super Trofeo Omologato, the coupe will arrive as a street-legal supercar endowed with some of the technology developed for the Super Trofeo Evo model that races around the world. Lamborghini's preview image highlights W-shaped LEDs integrated into the headlights, but the cover that obscures the STO's full design can't conceal the giant wing attached to the back end. It also looks like the hood receives a pair of deep air vents. While the photo leaves a lot to the imagination, a set of spy shots published earlier in 2020 gave us a much better look at the car's aggressive aerodynamic add-ons.

We expect the cabin will ditch some of the comfort-oriented features found in the standard Huracán in order to save weight; earlier reports claimed the STO will tip the scale at approximately 330 pounds less than the coupe it's based on. Amazon Alexa compatibility won't be needed, for example. Who preheats their oven while lapping Laguna Seca? It sounds like the variant will be street-legal, however, so it won't be completely stripped down.

Why the STO needs so much downforce is, if you'll pardon the pun, up in the air. Power will almost certainly come from Lamborghini's naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter V10 engine, but we'd be surprised if the firm doesn't use this opportunity to put a few more horses in the cavalry. In the Huracán Evo, the 10-cylinder produces 632 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a paddle-shifted automatic transmission will come standard, and bigger brakes will help drivers keep the extra power in check on and off the track.

Lamborghini will unveil the Huracán STO online on November 18. While nothing is official yet, unverified rumors claim it will arrive as a limited-edition model, and odds are it will be sold out by the time it breaks cover.

