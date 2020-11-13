Podcast

Driving the 2021 Kia Telluride and 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance | Autoblog Podcast #653

Plus, the Mustang Mach-E gets a platform mate and we get a 'Spend My Money' update from a proud new Porsche owner

Nov 13th 2020 at 3:46PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They kick things off with some discussion of the 2021 Kia Telluride, which remains a hot seller even more than a year after its introduction. They then pivot to the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance and discuss the merits of a rally-inspired engine in a somewhat traditional pony car. Next, they talk current events, speculating as to what might benefit from the new electric car platform under the Ford Mustang Mach-E. They wrap up with an update to a previous "Spend My Money" segment whose subject ended up purchasing a mid-2000s Porsche 911

Autoblog Podcast #653

