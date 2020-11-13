In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They kick things off with some discussion of the 2021 Kia Telluride, which remains a hot seller even more than a year after its introduction. They then pivot to the 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance and discuss the merits of a rally-inspired engine in a somewhat traditional pony car. Next, they talk current events, speculating as to what might benefit from the new electric car platform under the Ford Mustang Mach-E. They wrap up with an update to a previous "Spend My Money" segment whose subject ended up purchasing a mid-2000s Porsche 911.
Autoblog Podcast #653
