The 2021 Infiniti Q60 coupe starts at $42,675 (including $1,025 for destination), Nissan's luxury subsidiary announced today. The two-door variant of Infiniti's compact sport sedan boasts only a handful of relatively minor equipment changes for the '21 model year.

The base (Pure) Q60 now has blind spot monitoring, rear automatic emergency braking, surround-view camera, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams as standard equipment. The high-output Red Sport model gains available power-folding outside mirrors and a tweaked carbon fiber interior trim package.

Apart from that and two new paint colors — Slate Gray and Grand Blue — the Q60 is otherwise unchanged for 2021. Infiniti pared down the Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe lineups fairly comprehensively for the 2019 model year, stripping out some trims and the base, four-cylinder engine option in order to streamline its hierarchy. Only the 3.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe and Red Sport models remain. Also gone are 2020's Edition 30 models, which celebrated Infiniti's three-decade anniversary, but customers can easily patch together the same builds from 2021's available options.

Infiniti's consumer site has been updated with 2021 models, and customers can expect them to arrive in showrooms before the end of the year.

Related Video: