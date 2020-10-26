Updated Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator caught in new spy photos

Face-lifted Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator prototypes were spotted in the wild Monday wearing fairly extensive camouflage disguising updated bodywork for the 2022 model year. Ford's two body-on-frame offerings (BOFferings? Nope. Pretend that didn't happen.) are both due for a nip and tuck, and with GM's fresh slate of full-sizers now available, the timing couldn't be more perfect.

There's not much we can discern from this Navigator prototype. The camo does a good job of masking whatever Lincoln has in store for the nose, but the tailgate has some discernible updates, including a significantly more pronounced recess for the license plate that also appears to be mounted higher on the hatch. This would likely indicate that the rear lighting scheme is getting an overhaul, as there doesn't appear to be enough room between the lower edge of the glass and the plate for the current scheme to be preserved.

The Expedition, on the other hand, has quite a bit going on. For starters, this prototype is not sporting the chrome-and-polish look we've come to associate with these often-blingy SUVs. Instead, we see a set of Goodyear Wrangler all-terrains on what appear to be 18" wheels, which are positively dwarfed by the turbine-style wheels on the Lincolns.

Leaning even harder into the off-road theme, this prototype is not wearing the scalloped front air dam seen on other Expeditions. While it may have been removed for testing purposes, its absence (or replacement) would certainly do wonders for the big SUV's approach angle. Elsewhere, we can see what appear to be a new set of tail lights, and it would be safe to assume based on the camo that we'll see new front and rear bumper treatments.

We can also see a bit of the Expedition's interior, and there are quite a few things to note on this front. For starters, the prominent, vertically oriented infotainment screen takes after the Mustang Mach-E's unit. This is significant not only on spec, but also because it signals that the Expedition's interior will be departing more significantly from that of the F-150.

