The 2021 Ford Mustang order guide is out, and there are a few notable changes we didn’t know about until now. Most important, Ford is dropping the Performance Pack 2 option from the GT trim. As a replacement, Ford expects folks to order the new Mach 1.

News of the Performance Pack 2 going away was initially reported by Muscle Cars & Trucks, and you can also find the entire order guide on the Mustang6G forums. Here’s what was in the PP2 that soon won’t be available: MagneRide dampers with track-inspired calibration, K-brace, strut tower brace, unique springs and sway bar, wider wheels (19x10.5-inch fronts and 19x11-inch rears), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, Brembo six-piston front calipers with larger rotors, larger radiator, high-performance front splitter, unique rear spoiler, gauge pack, aluminum instrument panel and track-inspired tuning for the chassis, stability control, power steering and ABS.

All of that could be had for $6,500, leaving you with a $45,575 Mustang GT, assuming you optioned nothing else. The new Mach 1 starts at $52,915, and is the closest thing to a GT with the PP2 pack for 2021. You get even more performance and niceties than what was offered with the PP2, but it also comes at a higher cost. The Mach 1 will attempt to bridge the gap between the GT with the Performance Pack 1 (which is still available) and the extreme Shelby GT500 in 2021, now that both the GT350 and Bullitt are exiting the stage.

In addition to the disappearance of the PP2 package, Ford is making its Co-Pilot360 technology standard on all trims. You had to pay extra for these items before, but every 2021 Mustang will now include blind-spot warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking w/pedestrian detection, auto high-beams and rain sensing wipers. You’ll still have to pay more for adaptive cruise control.

Besides that, there are some minor trim and interior material changes. We don’t have pricing yet, but expect that to come in an official news brief from Ford soon. It won’t be long until 2021 Mustangs start hitting dealer lots.