The order books for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 are officially open. You can place an order by calling your local Ford dealer as, no, there won't be any online reservation system for this model.

In addition to being able to get in line for a Mach 1, Ford revealed how much it’ll cost. Before options, the Mach 1 will start at $52,915, including the $1,195 destination charge. The one pivotal package is the Handling Package that is exclusively available for models with the Tremec six-speed manual transmission (borrowed from the now discontinued GT350). It adds wider wheels, a high-downforce front splitter, swing spoiler with a Gurney flap, new front wheel lip moldings and rear tire spats from the Shelby GT500. We asked, and Ford isn't revealing the price of the Handling Package quite yet.

You can also spec a Mach 1 with the 10-speed automatic transmission (adds $1,595 on the standard GT), but don’t do that. The Tremec is half the draw here over the Getrag six-speed in a standard GT or the outgoing Bullitt.

This pricing slots the Mach 1 right in between the GT and the dead GT350. It also looks like a tantalizing option for those who might have been considering a GT with the uprated Performance Pack 2. A base 2020 GT with the PP2 costs $45,575, but the Mach 1 tacks on a number of extra goodies beyond what a base GT gives you. It’s the closest you can get to a Shelby GT350 for 2021, but you'll still be making do without its sweet Voodoo V8.

Ford says it’s specifically opening up the order books today because Chuck Yeager made his sound barrier-breaking flight on October 14 in 1947. Chuck went Mach 1. Get it? Thanks for that one, Ford.

For all the nitty gritty details on the new Mach 1, check out the full breakdown of the model in our original reveal post.