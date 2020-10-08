Official

2021 Infiniti QX80 gets full off-road prep, will take on the Rebelle Rally

The QX80 looks fantastic with chopped bumpers and big tires

Oct 8th 2020 at 10:05AM
  • 2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally
Infiniti just revealed an off-road prepped QX80 that will take on the Rebelle Rally this week. Beginning today, the Rebelle Rally is an all-female rally where racers navigate off-road terrain from Lake Tahoe to the Imperial Sand Dunes by the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s 1,200 miles of rough terrain, so the luxurious QX80 needed a little help to get ready for it.

The big bruiser of an SUV was handed off to Calmini Products Inc. in California for the prep work. It got a three-inch lift, heavy-duty control arms, off-road performance shocks, high clearance front and rear bumpers and thicker skid plates. The new Off-Road Monster 18-inch wheels are wrapped with chunky Nitto Terra Grappler all-terrain tires. We wouldn’t normally say this about an Infiniti, but this QX80 looks badass.

Calmini also added a PowerTank air-up tank and digital air-down kit to keep those tires at optimal pressure levels. Other extras include a rally computer, heavy-duty shackles and ropes, tow straps, two sets of Maxtrax platforms (to lift the vehicle for service if necessary), a fire extinguisher and two full-size spare tires secured in a custom-built cargo area cage.

Both drivers are automotive journalists: Nicole Wakelin and Alice Chase. They’re allowed compasses, roadbooks and maps, but no other navigational tools are available. The rally is scheduled to conclude on October 17.

Infiniti’s QX80 is a fine choice for this event, especially when you consider its underpinnings. The big SUV still uses a body-on-frame construction shared with the Nissan Armada. Nissan enthusiasts will also know that the Armada is based on the Nissan Patrol, which is a capable off-roading truck of an SUV sold in other parts of the world.

Featured Gallery2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally
2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally 2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally 2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally 2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally 2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally 2021 Infiniti QX80 for Rebelle Rally

