McLaren has announced that it's working on the final testing stages of its upcoming hybrid sports car. Unfortunately, it didn't tell us anything we hadn't heard before. But the company did release a couple of photos of a lightly camouflaged test car that give us our best look yet at the car.

Despite using a new carbon fiber passenger cell and a hybrid V6 engine, the new sports car looks a whole lot like the outgoing McLaren Sports Series models (570S, 620R, et al). The headlights are a very similar shape, particularly with the similar headlights, radiator intake locations and roofline. The roof almost looks unchanged, down to its flying buttress sections.

There are differences, though. It looks like a lot of the lower grille area at the front has been blocked off. The headlights look more sunken in, a bit like on the Super Series 720S. The radiator intakes are more open. And at the back, the exhaust now juts out high up in the grille between the taillights. Those taillights have much less of an arc to them, and a different illumination pattern.

The new hybrid McLaren will be revealed in the first half of 2021. It will have a V6 engine, reportedly twin-turbocharged, and McLaren's CEO says it will have "an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys." Reports suggest a range of 21 miles. This of course suggests it will be a plug-in hybrid. It's expected to make more than 570 horsepower combined, too. As for the Sports Series the hybrid is replacing, the last examples will be the 620R special edition cars.

