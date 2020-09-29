We got a truckload of information on the 2021 Ford F-150 when it was unveiled a few months ago. But Ford left out a few key details that it's only revealing now: specifically, well, the specifications. And they're impressive specifications, showing that the F-150 has best-in-class towing and payload capacities. Its hybrid engine is pretty darn impressive, too.

We'll kick off with those hauling numbers. The new F-150 has a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds, an increase of 800 over last year's truck. It also leads the Silverado 1500 at 13,300 pounds and the Ram 1500 at 12,750. As for payload, the new F-150 can carry 3,325 pounds, 55 more than previously. The Ram 1500 has the next best rating at 2,300, and the Silverado 1500 is close behind with 2,280 pounds.

Moving on to engines, the F-150 Hybrid has the most torque of any F-150 engine that we know of, with 570 pound-feet. Horsepower is no slouch either at 430 ponies, which tops the 5.0-liter V8 and the base 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. That's despite the fact both of those engines are more powerful for 2021. The V8 now makes 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, increases of 5 horsepower and 10 pound-feet. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine picks up 25 horsepower and 30 pound-feet of torque for totals of 400 and 500 respectively. The rest of the F-150's engines – the 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6, 2.7-liter turbo V6 and 3.0-liter turbodiesel – are unchanged.

With these details, most of our questions about the new F-150 have been answered. But most doesn't mean all. We're still left wondering about the details on the next F-150 Raptor, and whether the high-output 3.5-liter V6 – previously rated at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque – will make a return in the Raptor and the Limited. And we don't know the Hybrid's fuel economy. It might be a little, maybe even a year, before we get Raptor details, but info on the high-output V6 and Hybrid fuel economy might come sooner.

