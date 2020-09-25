In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick. Together, they tackle a week's worth of big news, including the reveals of the BMW M3 and M4 and Volkswagen ID.4, as well as Tesla's Battery Day. Greg's been driving the long-term Subaru Forester, and gives us an update on that, while James discusses the current state and direction of Cadillac after driving the CT5. Then, the two dads talk about child seat safety, as well as random things they've learned from having children of their own.
Autoblog Podcast #646
Rundown
- 2021 BMW M3 and M4 revealed with a standard manual and up to 503 horsepower
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 breaks cover with 250-mile range
- Elon Musk promises $25,000 car, EV battery cell that costs half — but not soon
- Cars we're driving:
- Long-term 2019 Subaru Forester
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- A conversation on child car seats
