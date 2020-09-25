Podcast

2021 BMW M3/M4 and Volkswagen ID.4 revealed | Autoblog Podcast #646

Plus Tesla Battery Day, Subaru Forester, Cadillac CT5 and child car seats

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick. Together, they tackle a week's worth of big news, including the reveals of the BMW M3 and M4 and Volkswagen ID.4, as well as Tesla's Battery Day. Greg's been driving the long-term Subaru Forester, and gives us an update on that, while James discusses the current state and direction of Cadillac after driving the CT5. Then, the two dads talk about child seat safety, as well as random things they've learned from having children of their own.

Autoblog Podcast #646

