As trucks get taller, hopping into the cargo box without performing contortionist-like moves becomes increasingly difficult. Mopar solved this problem by developing a retractable bed step that's compatible with Ram's pickups.

When it's not needed, like when the truck is moving, the step is tucked under the cargo box. Where it's mounted depends on the model. It can be bolted on the left side of the hitch (if equipped) on 1500 trucks equipped with the 60/40-split MultiFunction tailgate, or directly below the driver-side corner of the bumper in Classic and Heavy Duty models. Either way, users can extend it with their foot, so they can step into the box even if their hands are full.

Mopar noted it makes the step with high-strength aluminum, and it applies either a black e-coat or a powder-coated finish for better durability. There's no word on whether users can install it on their own, or if it needs to be added by a technician, but we can't imagine it requires cutting or welding. Odds are it's held by sturdy bolts.