While we got a brief peek at the BMW M3 Touring just recently, new spy photos give us our first solid look at the forthcoming M-badged wagon testing across the pond. Need yet another reminder that the grass is always greener on the other side? Well, here you go.

The fat rear fenders, chunky diffuser and cannon-size exhaust tips visible in the first teaser image are all on display in this new set of spy photos, albeit with quite a bit of vinyl camouflage. Like the M4 coupe and the M3 sedan, the M3 Touring gets the controversial giant dual kidney grille and a set of deeply scalloped side skirts.

Performance-wise, we can expect the powertrain from the M3 and M4 to carry over completely unchanged, and we expect performance to suffer slightly due to the added weight of the longer, taller body, but it's a sacrifice we'd be willing to make if BMW changes its mind.

The base engine for BMW's latest round of compact M cars is a 473-horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed transmission. The available Competition trim engine will increase power to 503 horses and only be available with an automatic transmission. All-wheel drive will also be available with the base engine, and standard with the Competition engine.

As exciting as this car is for wagon fans, since it joins new RS 6 Avant as yet another high-performance cargo hauler, it's a big deal for BMW fans in general. BMW has never made an M version of the 3 Series wagon, despite teasing us nearly two decades ago with a prototype based on the E46 chassis. But with BMW discontinuing the 3 Series wagon for the U.S. with the last model we expect the M3 Touring will be exclusively available overseas.

We'd love to be proven wrong.