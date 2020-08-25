The BMW M3 Touring was teased a couple weeks ago in typical automaker fashion: a cropped and darkened image of part of the car. Now the BMW M Instagram page, as spotted by Car and Driver, has shared a short video of the M3 Touring pulling out and away from a BMW facility. It gives us our best look yet at the high-performance wagon.

The first thing you'll notice is that, just like the M4 coupe and the M3 sedan, the M3 Touring gets the controversial giant dual kidney grille. Naturally, it also has deeper side skirts, wider fenders and dual exhaust with quad exhaust tips. The rear fenders really pop against the basic 3 Series wagon body.

As mentioned previously, this will be the first-ever M3 wagon to reach production. It also probably won't come to America, since BMW stopped offering the wagon body style with the previous generation model, and bringing the M3 version here would require expensive homologation.

Performance-wise, we won't be missing out, since it should have the same engines and transmissions as the M3 sedan and M4 coupe. The base engine is a 473-horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed transmission. The available Competition trim engine will increase power to 503 horses and only be available with an automatic transmission. All-wheel drive will also be available with the base engine, and standard with the Competition engine.

Related Video: