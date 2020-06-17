To the growing list of automakers planning digital reveals of important new models in the wake of the coronavirus, we can add Lucid Motors, which said Wednesday it will unveil the production version of its much-anticipated Air luxury electric sedan during an online event Sept. 9.

We’ve already seen a lot of the prototype itself, including a teaser of the first-edition Dream Edition variant, but final specifications have remained guarded. Lucid says the official reveal will give us a look at the final interior and exterior designs, and we’ll also learn new information on production specs, available configurations and pricing. The car is expected to offer up to 400 miles of driving range, and CEO Peter Rawlinson has hinted that a flagship tri-motor version will pack as much as 1,800 horsepower

Lucid says its 1,000-plus workers are returning to work in phases, in accordance with local and state requirements, to resume development work. The company says no workers were ever laid off or furloughed, and it says it has hired more than 160 new employees in the past 90 days toward a goal of adding 700 new employees by the end of 2020. In addition, Lucid says construction on its new factory in Casa Grande, Ariz., where it will build the Air, remains on schedule, with the paint and shell lines already being installed.

Lucid had initially targeted a coming-out party at the New York Auto Show, but that event was one of many large gatherings that fell victim to concerns about COVID-19. The company has also confirmed plans to develop an SUV after launching the Air.

Related Video: