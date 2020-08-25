With the fully redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan, the Korean car company is giving it a new performance focus. It's starting with an N Line turbo model this year, and based on these spy photos, there's a full-fledged N coming after. Even with the camouflage, we can see both visual and mechanical upgrades worthy of an N car.

The most obvious visual distinctions on this Elantra N are at the back. The first is that rear wing that's both a bit large, but also fairly tasteful. Interestingly, the wing is missing a signature N design cue: a triangular center-high-mount brake light. A different N signature is visible below the wing: two huge exhaust tips. Other visual changes to this Elantra include a revised rear diffuser design and large side skirts. The nose is better camouflaged, and we can't make out any unique features. It does have the N Line's more open and aggressive grille, though.

Besides the more aggressive styling, this Elantra also reveals its big brakes. They're housed by the 19-inch wheels from the Veloster N with the Performance Package. We wouldn't be surprised if these brakes are the same 13.6-inch front and 12.4-inch rear brakes as the Veloster N.

The big question we have is what will be under the hood. Whatever it gets will likely be shared with the Veloster N, which currently gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making between 250 and 275 horsepower, depending on trim level. But rumor has it that the Veloster N will be getting a larger 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. Just such a turbocharged 2.5-liter is going to be in the larger Sonata N Line and will make 290 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The engine will probably be available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. It will power the front wheels and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential should be available.

It should also be great fun, and we're looking forward to finally driving it. This prototype looks fairly far along, so we're expecting a reveal within a year, and an on-sale date in time for the 2022 model year.

