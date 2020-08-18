Bollinger Motors has quickly made itself at home since moving to Michigan from New York. From a studio space to a headquarters in Ferndale, both in the Metro Detroit area, it has continued to develop and show off prototypes of its all electric B1 sport ute and B2 pickup truck. Its staff has grown considerably, and its looming product portfolio has grown, too (now including an electric chassis cab based on the B2 for commercial applications). Now it appears that Bollinger has outgrown its home in Ferndale, and has announced that it has moved to a new headquarters down the road in Oak Park, Michigan.

The move comes as Bollinger plans to double its workforce to about 80 team members by the end of the year as it moves closer to production of the aforementioned electric trucks. The new HQ is about four times larger than the Ferndale facility, which will allow workers more personal space. “We were bursting at the seams with new engineers, putting desks out in the shop at the old building,” said Bollinger Motors founder and CEO Robert Bollinger. “It was especially difficult to keep everyone more than six feet apart.”

The all-electric B1 and B2 are designed for serious off-roading. They feature a dual-motor powertrain that delivers 614 horsepower and 688 pound-feet of torque, have a payload of over 5,000 pounds, and a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. An adjustable hydro-pneumatic suspension and portal axles allow the driver to choose between 10 and 20 inches of ground clearance. They each feature a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The Bollinger B1 and B2 are slated to begin production next year, along with their underlying E-Chassis and the B2 Chassis Cab, which can be used as the foundation for custom Class 3 electric work vehicles. The MSRP for the B1 and B2 starts at $125,000.

