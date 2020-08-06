If you want an electric Ford Mustang, your options are largely limited to buying the upcoming Mustang Mach-E, which isn't in any way related to the two-door model, or begging the company to build you the one-off Lithium concept it introduced in 2019. Russia-based Aviar has a third alternative. It announced plans to build a carbon fiber-bodied, Tesla Model S-based coupe called R67 that's shaped like a first-generation Mustang fastback.

Aviar founder Aleksey Rachev explained his goal was "to catch the spirit of the legendary cars of the 1960s and rethink it in a modern way." While the R67 is evidently strongly influenced by the Mustang, computer-generated renderings suggest it receives a long list of visual updates including a front splitter, carbon fiber side skirts, flush-mounted door handles, and a rear diffuser where you'd expect to find a set of chromed exhaust tips. It also receives a spoiler that automatically extends at 75 mph, and lowers when the speed drops to 50 mph.

Step inside, and you'll find Tesla's familiar portrait-oriented touchscreen and air vents sourced from the Mercedes-Benz parts bin. Aviar added a three-spoke steering wheel, and it designed the R67 as a strict two-seater.

Nearly everything under the body comes straight from the Tesla parts bin, including the two electric motors (one per axle), the adaptive air suspension, the on-board Wi-Fi connection, six airbags, traction control, and even the California-based company's Autopilot suite of semi-autonomous driving aids. Aviar quotes a 2.2-second sprint from zero to 62 mph, a 155-mph top speed, and an 840-horsepower output. Oddly, it also pointed out the R67 is equipped with an external sound system that, in its own words, "simulates the operation of the classic V8 engine."

Using carbon fiber partially offsets the weight of the mammoth, 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and allows the R67 tip the scale at about 4,800 pounds. For context, that's about 160 pounds lighter than a Model S P100D, but 1,400 pounds heavier than a 1967 Mustang fastback equipped with a 302-cubic-inch V8.

The only number Aviar hasn't communicated is the one normally preceded by a dollar sign. The R67 is seemingly headed to production, though it certainly won't be mass-produced, but we don't know how much it will cost yet. Autoblog reached out to the company for more information, and we'll update this story if we learn more.