Joe Biden has a C2 Corvette Stingray. And it's green. Say what you want about the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee (oh boy, and we're sure many will in the comments), but the guy's got a really cool car.

Though it's been seen before, most notably during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" back when Biden was veep, but he and/or his campaign released on his Twitter feed today a new video shown below featuring the candidate talking about his car, as well as the future of American manufacturing. Thankfully for the purposes of this post about a guy and his cool car, the vast majority is just about a guy and his cool car.

There's been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

Honestly, we wouldn't mind more of a tour of his 1967 Vette since he quite clearly loves the thing, which he has owned since it was new. And again, it's green. Nice.

Also, toward the end, he drops a potential auto news tidbit.

"And by the way, they tell me, and I'm looking forward to, if it's true, to driving one, that they're making an electric Corvette that can go 200 mph."

So, did Biden just share something someone at GM told him about future product? Is that what he means by "they"? Or is "they" more like a "guy in my campaign mentioned that a company called Genovation has an electric C7 Corvette that can go 211.8?" That's less interesting.

In the end, just remember the one thing we can all agree on here: A guy has a cool car.