The Genovation GXE, a Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport turned into an all-electric speed machine, just keeps getting faster, and faster, and faster. After it previously set its top speed at 210.2 mph back in September, 2019, the GXE was recently recorded reaching 211.8 mph. In a separate post, Genovation says it reached 211.9 mph.

For high-speed testing, Genovation took the GXE, short for Genovation Extreme Electric, down to Florida to the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at the Kennedy Space Center. Johnny Bohmer, the guy who hit 292.2 mph in a Ford GT a couple years ago, is a speed test veteran and has been helping Genovation with testing for much of the car's life.

Throughout its development, the GXE has gone through numerous setups, but the most recent uses two stacked motors attached to the rear driveshaft. Genovation says it uses a battery pack large enough to simultaneously provide "voltage and current to meet the 250kW of power" to two inverters. Genovation does not list specific numbers for the battery, but the last we heard, it was around 60 kWh. All said, the quiet Corvette is rated at more than 800 horsepower and more than 700 pound-feet of torque.

Contrary to most electric cars, the GXE is available with a seven-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. It also has a nearly a 50/50 weight distribution, Carbon Revolution carbon fiber wheels, an active programmable suspension, carbon ceramic Brembo brakes, and active aerodynamics.

Genovation's website says the GXE is capable of speeds higher than 220 mph, but that's a goal rather than a right-now reality. As seen in the video, the car is making steady progress, but it's still limited to just below 212 mph. We have absolutely no doubt the team will eventually get to to 220.

Initially, the company planned to sell 75 units at a cost of $750,000. Deliveries were scheduled to begin in mid-2019, but they clearly missed the mark on that one. For now, those eying the twist on tradition will have to just watch top speed runs over and over.

