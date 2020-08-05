The 2021 Genesis G80 midsize luxury sedan is looking quite appealing. Not only is it gorgeous, it's priced competitively and has cool technology. Now we can also add the fact that it's more efficient than its predecessor without really sacrificing performance.

The base engine is now a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, down 11 hp but up 18 lb-ft of torque to the previous car's naturally aspirated V6. This new four-cylinder returns 23 mpg city, 32 highway and 26 combined with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive brings those numbers down to 22/30/25 mpg. The old rear-drive V6 only got numbers of 18/26/21 mpg with AWD lowering them by 1 mpg combined. That's a huge year-to-year difference.

The new optional engine is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, as opposed to the twin-turbo 3.3-liter in the old car. The new engine makes 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque, increases of 10 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy for the new engine with rear-wheel drive is 19 mpg city, 27 highway and 21 combined, and all-wheel drive drops those numbers to 18/26/20. That represents only a slight improvement over its predecessor: 1 mpg combined better with RWD and the same with AWD.

The 420-hp V8 has been dropped altogether. Unsurprisingly, it was the least efficient of the old G80's engines with combined fuel economy ratings of 19 mpg with RWD and 18 mpg with AWD.

