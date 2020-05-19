The 2021 Genesis G80 is a stunning luxury sedan, far outpacing the looks of the outgoing G80, and now we have pricing to go along with all the other details learned at the launch. A base G80 will start at $48,725 after tacking on the $1,025 destination charge. That’s a big increase from the $43,575 starting price for the 2020 car, but Genesis has seriously stepped up its game for this next-gen G80.

That starting price leaves you with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the German luxury sedan competition, the new G80 is still significantly cheaper. Here are a few key competitors and their prices:

Just like the Genesis, all of those feature four-cylinder turbocharged engines. The G80 just so happens to make more power than all of them. There is an engine upgrade available for the G80, though. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is rated at 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, but that car has a base price of $60,125. Here are its competitors:

2020 Audi A6 55 TFSI: $60,795

2020 Mercedes E450: $62,545

2020 BMW 540i: $60,445

At this point, the G80’s value proposition starts to fade a little. That doesn’t mean it’s a poor choice, though. Rear-wheel drive is standard no matter the engine choice, but all-wheel drive is available as an option; it’s $3,150 extra on a Standard or Advanced trim or $2,550 on a Prestige.