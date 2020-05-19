Official

2021 Genesis G80 priced far below its luxury sedan competitors

Genesis' beautiful new sedan will arrive later this year

May 19th 2020 at 11:47AM
The 2021 Genesis G80 is a stunning luxury sedan, far outpacing the looks of the outgoing G80, and now we have pricing to go along with all the other details learned at the launch. A base G80 will start at $48,725 after tacking on the $1,025 destination charge. That’s a big increase from the $43,575 starting price for the 2020 car, but Genesis has seriously stepped up its game for this next-gen G80.

That starting price leaves you with a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Compared to the German luxury sedan competition, the new G80 is still significantly cheaper. Here are a few key competitors and their prices:

Just like the Genesis, all of those feature four-cylinder turbocharged engines. The G80 just so happens to make more power than all of them. There is an engine upgrade available for the G80, though. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is rated at 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, but that car has a base price of $60,125. Here are its competitors:

  • 2020 Audi A6 55 TFSI: $60,795
  • 2020 Mercedes E450: $62,545
  • 2020 BMW 540i: $60,445

At this point, the G80’s value proposition starts to fade a little. That doesn’t mean it’s a poor choice, though. Rear-wheel drive is standard no matter the engine choice, but all-wheel drive is available as an option; it’s $3,150 extra on a Standard or Advanced trim or $2,550 on a Prestige.

The four-cylinder’s Standard trim still comes with a whole lot of equipment. You get 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED lights, heated leatherette seats, the 14.5-inch infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a number of driver assistance items including adaptive cruise control, lane-centering, Genesis’ Highway Driving Assist, blind-spot warning/assist and rear cross-traffic alert/assist.

Stepping up to the Advanced costs $53,325 and adds 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, power trunk, matte wood trim, ventilated front seats, the 21-speaker Lexicon audio system, three-zone climate control and rear shades. The Prestige trim costs $57,625 and ramps up the luxury even higher. You get full leather seats (heated rear), a heated steering wheel, 360-degree camera, Smart Park, the Blind-Spot View Monitor, wireless phone charging and a few other items — check out Genesis’ builder for every little detail.

Only Standard and Prestige trims are available for the V6. The Standard is kitted out similarly to the four-cylinder’s Advanced trim, and the Prestige adds even more features that the four-cylinder Prestige doesn’t have. A few notable extras include the 12.3-inch 3-D digital instrument cluster, suede headliner and surfaces and 20-inch wheels. With all-wheel drive, a V6 Prestige (most expensive version) tops out at $68,675.

For now, the new G80 is scheduled to launch later this year, so look out for them at dealer lots in the coming months.

