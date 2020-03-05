This far sharper, third-generation 2021 Genesis G80 midsized sedan could be the one to break through the luxury glass ceiling. The G80 was already a handsome four-door with responsive handling and noteworthy luxury touches. Design-wise, in joining the corporate aesthetic already introduced on the G90 sedan and GV80 crossover, the all-new G80 ups its game everywhere. The Crest Grille and Quadlamps, modeled off the Genesis wing badge, open up the show, the Quadlamp motif carried around to the sidelights on the front fenders. The sides are dominated by the declining Parabolic Line — an accent recalling the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but here originating at the inner edge of the headlights instead of the outer edge. The longer quarter lights flowing into a longer, narrower rear end, and the twin-line taillamp profile on the side, create a faster overall profile set atop 20-inch wheels. The backside goes shapely in several dimensions, from the prominent decklid flick to the scalloped rear and crest-shaped exhaust finishers. We're looking forward to seeing this in person.

The current G80 is already a fine cabin, especially in top trim. The new G80 cabin looks special, dominated by the 14.5-inch infotainment screen lording over the instrument panel. A complementary display with climate controls hangs beneath a plinth of ash wood and a vent that appears to stretch across the cabin. A digital dash cluster lurks behind a 2.5-spoke steering wheel boasting an easily readable group of buttons. The center tunnel shows off a pressure-sensitive selector dial and a rotary shifter. Genesis said "care was taken to reduce the thickness of the A-pillars and the size of the rearview mirror," which would address two of the few demerits levied against the current model.

The sedan hits the market in its native Korea this month, and we'll likely find out about the all-new powertrains and technology then. Market launch in the U.S. should happen by the end of the year. Going Judging by the GV80, we would expect a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with around 290 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, as well as a 3.5-liter V6 getting more than 370 hp, powering either the rear wheels or all four through an eight-speed automatic.

