It’s been over a decade since Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman teamed up for their last two-wheeled adventure. Now, they’re at it again in a new show called “Long Way Up.” The premise is similar to the two previous shows they did together, called “Long Way Round” and “Long Way Down.”

Instead of BMW adventure bikes this time, though, McGregor and Boorman are riding Harley-Davidson LiveWires. They won’t be riding these electric bikes up the coast of California where an abundance of electric chargers await them, though. Nope, these two are starting their journey at the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, then riding all the way to Mexico. What could possibly go wrong? Finding a place to plug in is the first thing on our mind. That’s why the production crew is following them with Rivians, so they’ll be able to plug into the electric trucks whenever necessary. We’re just as interested in seeing this story done with a Rivian as we are with the Harleys. It’s one hell of a trek for a fleet of electric vehicles that haven’t even hit the production line yet.

McGregor and Boorman will cover over 13,000 miles over the course of 100 days in the series. They’re using the electric vehicles in this adventure as a nod to sustainability. The pair will be whirring through a number of beautiful natural landscapes on their journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Columbia and several other countries in central America.

To watch the show, you’ll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. It will debut on the streaming service on September 18. Three episodes will be available to watch at the premiere time, but new episodes will be rolling out every week thereafter.

