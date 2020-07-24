The electric truck and SUV that wowed the public and the press, ourselves included, is getting closer to becoming a reality. First reported by Motor Authority, and confirmed on the company's Twitter account, Rivian will start delivering the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV next summer. The company planned to start building and delivering sooner, but plans were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first of the two to reach customers will be the Rivian R1T with deliveries starting in June 2021. The R1S will follow a couple months later in August. Leading up to that point, the company has started operating its pilot production line at its factory to get ready for producing customer cars.

Our pilot production line is now running at our Normal, IL plant, bringing us another step closer to full production launch. Expect R1T deliveries to begin June 2021, with R1S deliveries beginning August 2021. pic.twitter.com/QXIt9jIFH1 — Rivian (@Rivian) July 24, 2020

Next year is looking to be a busy one for electric trucks. Besides Rivian's entries, Lordstown Motors is planning on getting its Endurance pickup truck to customers sometime next year. GM will reportedly start producing an electric pickup that year, which could be either the GMC Hummer or the 400-mile-range Chevy full-size pickup. It could even be both. Even the Tesla Cybertruck is supposedly coming in 2021.

When the R1T and R1S launch, they will be available with a variety of battery packs and powertrain combinations. The entry-level models will have a range of about 230 miles, and the top level will deliver about 400 miles. That top-level one will also come with four electric motors making about 750 horsepower. These motors will also allow it to do a zero-degree-radius turn by turning each side of wheels opposite the other to execute what Rivian calls a "tank turn." Other interesting features include optional removable roof panels, a full-width trunk between the cab and bed of the R1T and power outlets to run appliances while camping. Pricing was initially announced at between $70,000 and $90,000, but Rivian has since said pricing will actually be slightly lower.

