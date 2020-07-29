So far, every preview we've had of the 2021 Buick Envision compels us to believe that it isn't playing in the same league as the current Envision, nor is it playing the same sport. The chiseled, crisp exterior is matched by an interior that, in pictures at least, sends a genuine premium message. GM Authority got early intel on dimensions for the new crossover, the numbers showing that the only close relationship between the current and the new Envision is in size. According to GMA, the 2021 Buick will be 185.5 inches long on a wheelbase of 109.4 inches, it'll stand 74.1 inches wide without mirrors, and 64.6 inches tall. Front and rear tracks are matched at 63.3 inches.

That makes the new version 1.8 inches longer than the current five-seater, with a wheelbase stretched 0.9 inches, while width is 1.7 inches wider but overall height is 2.2 inches lower. The track has been expanded by 1.3 inches front and back.

The four-trim lineup will be base, Preferred, Essence and Avenir. Buick's website pegs the current Envision at the single curb weight of 3,755 pounds. GMA writes that the new car comes in at 3,685 pounds in base form, or 3,932 in top Avenir trim. Those could all represent weights for front-wheel-drive models. AWD will be optional on all but the base 2021 Envision.

The price for edgier design is a tiny cut in interior room in front. In the coming crossover, front headroom shrinks 0.4 inches to 39.6 inches, front legroom shrinks by 0.5 inches, front shoulder room goes down by 0.3 inches. Front hip room gains 0.7 inches, however, Occupants in the row behind get a tiny bit more space in two dimensions, rear headroom going up 0.4 inches, rear legroom by 1.8 inches, Rear shoulder room gets shaved 0.7 inches, and those haunches on the 2021 model take a bite out of rear hip room, that spec dropping by 5.7 inches to 47.4.

Cargo room sees a slight dip, too, there being 25.2 cubic feet of space behind the second-row of seats compared to 26.9 feet available now. The gap grows with the rear seats down, the coming Envision able to swallow 52.7 cubic feet behind the front row, the current Envision managing 60 cubic feet.

When product starts showing up on dealer lots, we're to expect a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood with 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, shifting through GM's nine-speed automatic transmission. GMA believes pricing will start around $34,000, which would be about $500 more than the current Envision.