In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They veer off right away into talking about their dream project garages. Next up is news, including some info on the next Nissan Z car, the Honda Fit being discontinued in the U.S., new Mercedes-Benz EQS details, and some talk about the new, electric GMC Hummer being adapted for the military. Then they talk about driving the new Kia K5 sedan and the Mini Cooper JCW GP, before they opine about the 1966 Pontiac GTO. Autoblog Senior Producer Chris McGraw interviews Oscar-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin about his collaboration with Ford for the Bronco reveal, and more. Finally, our editors help a listener in the U.K. pick a used vehicle in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #637
Rundown
- Some thoughts on project cars
- News
- Driving the 2021 Kia K5
- Driving the 2020 Mini Cooper JCW GP
- 1966 Pontiac GTO: Love it or hate it?
- We talk Ford Bronco and other adventures with Oscar-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin
- Spend My Money
