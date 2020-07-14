Fans of the the 2017 movie "Baby Driver," pay attention, because you have another chance at owning one of the 2006 Subaru Impreza WRXs used for the film's big opening chase scene. It's fitted with a long list of modifications, though it remains street legal, and it's expected to bring in a substantial amount of money.

The seller states this Impreza is one of the ones that retains the factory all-wheel drive system, but it was modified by a shop called AllPro Subaru for stunt duty. The shop removed the 2.0-liter flat-four and installed a 300-horsepower, 2.5-liter engine sourced from a WRX STI. It was rebuilt with forged pistons, while the driveline received a stronger clutch plus beefier front and rear differentials. Finally, a hydraulic hand brake helped the WRX go sideways.

Inside, this Impreza WRX received an instrument cluster and other bits and pieces pulled out of the STI parts bin. It's finished in red with a black leather interior, though it was originally painted blue.

To prove the car's authenticity, the seller is including its build sheet, interviews with stunt driver Jeremy Fry, and matched screen shots in the sale. Whether it ends up in a museum or driven regularly depends on who buys it.

As of writing, one person has bid on this WRX, and it's sitting at $19,000 with its reserve not met. The auction ends on July 20, and it's reasonable to speculate it will sell for much more if bidding goes beyond the reserve set by the seller. In 2017, another WRX used in the movie traded hands for $69,100 after receiving 71 bids. It looked a lot like the one that's up for grabs, but it was converted to rear-wheel drive to make it easier for the stunt drivers to drift. For context, a 2006 WRX STI with reasonable mileage and no modifications is worth about $20,000.

