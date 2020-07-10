Citing significant customer demand, Jeep has announced that it will now offer the EcoDiesel V6 in the 2021 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. It will be available on the base Sport, Overland and off-road-oriented Rubicon trim levels. It will show up in showrooms by the end of the year, and dealers are taking orders now.

The engine has the same specifications as what you'll find in the Jeep Wrangler and the Ram 1500. It makes 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It's also paired with the same eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the gas-powered V6, the automatic is the only transmission option.

The rear axle ratio on all models is 3.73:1 including the Rubicon. That's the same as gas Gladiator models, but the gas Rubicon gets a 4.10:1 rear axle. Transfer cases on the diesel models get the same low-range gear ratios as their gas-powered counterparts with a 2.72:1 on the Sport and Overland and a 4.0:1 on the Rubicon.

Two key details haven't been announced for the Gladiator diesel yet: pricing and fuel economy. We expect pricing will be similar to the Wrangler, where the engine is a $4,000 option, and the transmission that goes with it is $2,000. That would mean a base Gladiator Sport with only the EcoDiesel as an option would be priced around $41,000.

As for fuel economy, Jeep has stated that the diesel will be the most efficient Gladiator available. Comparing fuel economy numbers between the gas-powered Gladiator and Wrangler Unlimited, the numbers are very similar, with city economy a little lower on the Gladiator. The Wrangler Unlimited EcoDiesel manages 22 mpg in the city, 29 on the highway and 25 in combined driving. So the Gladiator may get slightly lower city and combined fuel economy, but the highway number might stay the same. If that's the case, its highway fuel economy would top the Chevy Colorado diesel, which gets 28 mpg on the highway. We expect full details on both fuel economy and pricing closer to the on-sale date.

