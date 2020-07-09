An order guide for the 2021 Cadillac CT5-V reveals a number of small changes to the sedan's formula going into its second year on the market. Starting with the superficial, the $1,225 Red Obsession Tintcoat exterior color and the $625 CT5-V-exclusive Royal Spice Metallic depart after this model year. They'll be replaced by Infrared Tintcoat and another color exclusive to this model called Rift Metallic. Since all but Summit White and Black Raven are cost-option Premium hues, the new colors should be expected to add to the price. Materially, the interior finish spiffs up with better-quality Modena leather stitched around the steering wheel rim, and Senza leather on the wheel center.

Next year, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will come standard, a promotion over the current wired systems. Getting around the infotainment screens will be easier thanks to a rotary dial that can slide laterally to choose menu items. The digital radio moves up to SiriusXM 360L, providing 4G streaming functionality. For the younger drivers in the family, the Teen Driver System will include Buckle to Drive.

On the current CT5-V, the Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package adds the Cadillac user experience with navigation, a 15-speaker Bose audio system, and an eight-inch configurable Driver Information Center display between the dash cluster gauges. For 2021, the eight-inch display is discontinued, so the package gains wireless phone charging. A new Technology Package replaces the current eight-inch DIC with a 12-inch configurable digital gauge cluster that sprouts a head-up display taken from the Driver Awareness Plus Package. The Technology Package will be included in the Platinum Package that right now costs $6,290, and that automatically adds the $4,190 Premium Package and $1,950 Driver Assist and Advanced Security Package. Based on current prices, the order guide indicates the Platinum Package will cost at least $12,430. Because of such bundling, the same package on the 2020 CT5-V 'roids up the MSRP by $13,730. Without ordering the Platinum Package, both the Navigation and Technology Packages will require the Premium Package.

Having been stripped of two of its five features in the eight-inch DIC and HUD, the Driver Awareness Plus Package goes into 2021 with just the Intellibeam headlights, following distance indicator, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning.

Although the 2021 CT5-V will go on sale before the year is out, it won't be until early next year that Super Cruise joins the options list to take a big step beyond the present Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced. To get the hands-free driving system on the CT5-V means choosing the Driver Awareness Plus Package as well as either the Platinum Package or Driver Assist Package. Finally, Super Cruise won't work without OnStar service, a GPS signal, cell reception, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Even though we're only talking about a single trim, putting Super Cruise on the 2021 CT5-V will end up causing a wider price spread than getting Super Cruise on the 2021 Escalade.

