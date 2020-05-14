Super Cruise will find its next home in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. The brand had rolled out Super Cruise three years ago on the CT6 as a $5,000 option for the top two trims, then switched up pricing for 2020 when MSRP increases on the top two trims made the more full-featured Super Cruise standard. Cadillac Society reports that the brand will make the hands-free driving technology an option on all but the base 2021 Escalade. On the Premium Luxury and Sport, the feature will cost $2,500, but requires the $3,650 Driver Assist and Technology Package that bundles adaptive cruise control, air ride adaptive suspension, automatic seat belt tightening and soft-close/cinching doors, enhanced automatic emergency braking and reverse automatic braking, and illuminated front sill plates. This brings the total to $6,150 for the middle two trims.

The top Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum trims include the Driver Assist Package, making Super Cruise a no-fuss $2,500 option. The pricing is the same on the standard model and long-wheelbase ESV trims.

Earlier this year, Cadillac announced the improvements its made to the SAE Level 2 autonomous driving system, prime among them being the automatic lane change feature. After the driver flicks the turn stalk to indicate the desired lane, the system will automatically locate an opening in traffic where it can safely change lanes. Numerous small improvements will make life easier for drivers, too, like 70,000 more miles of compatible highways, easier Super Cruise engagement, finer steering and speed control, smoother turns, better control through highway interchanges, and much richer map information.

After the Escalade, the CT4 and CT5 sedans, and the XT6 are in line to receive Super Cruise blessings. A couple of years ago there were rumors that the XT4 and XT5 would get Super Cruise, but that's likely a ways off, if it happens.

