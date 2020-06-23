Like most Tesla products pre-release, the Cybertruck is shrouded in an air of mystery. Nobody’s really seen it anywhere except for the reveal event. There have been some videos of Elon Musk driving it around, and a "Jay Leno’s Garage" episode aired, but the public hasn’t been allowed to get up close and personal with it yet. That’s changed this week, because the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles currently has it on display.

The spectacular car museum just opened back up last Friday, and the Cybertruck was placed front and center in the lobby. We sent our ace photographer, Drew Phillips, to get us a closer look at the Cybertruck. He shot it from every angle, so you can check it out in the gallery above.

If you happen to be located in the area, you can go and see the Cybertruck in person. Petersen is taking reservations for entry to the museum — there are no walk-ins for the time being. The Cybertruck itself won’t be hanging out for long, though. Petersen says the truck will only be in the museum through July 5.

Seeing the truck in these photos gives us just one more perspective on the wild design it’s sporting. The close-up shots are the ones we really didn’t get to see before. Those sharp edges are amplified, and the design still doesn’t remotely resemble “normal.” The stainless steel is striking and the truck is intimidating. It’s huge, and weird, and it still looks like it’s from outer space. But that’s the point. The truck looks like nothing else in the world. Go check it out at the Petersen if you have the Cybertruck itch. Just don’t walk into it; that might hurt.

