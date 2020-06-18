Back in October, we got our first look at the 2021 Chevy Colorado when the off-road ZR2 model was revealed. It had a seriously aggressive front end with a giant grille that reminded us a bit of the ill-fated 2019 Camaro SS. But only the ZR2 was revealed, which left us wondering about the rest of the lineup. Today Chevy finally showed off the more mainstream LT and Z71 trim levels.

As you can see, these versions of the Colorado have much more restrained front fascias compared to the ZR2, but they're still more aggressive than the outgoing 2020 model. The grille is now larger with the lower section flaring outward a bit like on the Chevy Blazer. The grille insert has more detailed mesh, and the crossbar has a pronounced split in the middle and blends more into the headlights. It can even have a contrasting finish to the rest to the paint. The bumper has more creases and detailing, and it has a look more like a chunky metal off-road bumper.

According to Matt Noone, director of Chevy truck exterior design, the air dam under the bumper has had some functional tweaks, too. The center part rises upward to improve the approach angle, and the whole air dam is now easier to remove, which should be helpful for people who want to take their Colorados farther off-road.

The rest of the truck looks pretty much like the outgoing Colorado, as expected for a mid-cycle refresh. The one major change is to the tailgate, which now gets "CHEVROLET" stamped in the back like on the new ZR2 and on the Chevy Silverado.

The 2021 Colorado goes on sale this year. Production will start at the end of this month at the factory in Missouri. Pricing and other details still haven't been announced yet.

