Official

Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival cancelled due to coronavirus

There will be no grand parties at the Goodwood estate this year

Jun 16th 2020 at 2:44PM

There will be no driveway hillclimbs, transcendent paddock walks or champagne toasts at the Goodwood estate this year, as the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival have both officially been cancelled. Earlier this year, the Festival was postponed until an unannounced future date. It comes as no surprise to learn that both British motoring events won’t take place at all this year.

The reason is the same as before, as the estate cites the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns. Anybody who already purchased tickets for the 2020 events will see their purchases rollover to the events in 2021. If you’d rather have a refund, that can be requested, as well. The Duke hinted that there might be a “behind closed doors” broadcasted event held in the fall, but the event’s guests would be stuck watching it on a screen somewhere.

Unsurprisingly, the cancellation of any and all events at Goodwood has been financially damaging.

“Bringing people together to enjoy the things they love is fundamental to everything we do at Goodwood, so social distancing is having a catastrophic impact on all areas of our business. It is a worrying time, in the face of which we are doing what we can to salvage a future for our events,” a statement from the Duke reads. “We have, of course, placed the safety of our customers and staff above all else, but now we begin to face the implications of the ‘new normal’ as the government attempts to balance the demands of health and the economy.”

We don’t have a way to peek behind the curtain at the estate’s finances, but the property is utterly massive, and it’s typically getting tons of use.

“We count on our headline events to generate all of our operating profit, and their absence has left us with millions in overheads to pay and no income since March, placing not only future events but even the long-term survival of the estate under considerable strain,” the statement read.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Revival are two of our favorite motoring events of the year. In lieu of the events this year, go back and check out the sights and sounds from 2019’s Goodwood parties. We rode shotgun in a rally car at last year’s Festival, and saw an unfathomable number of cool machines at the Revival. It will be sorely missed this year.

_V9A5626
  • _V9A5626
_V9A4474
  • _V9A4474
_F8A5534
  • _F8A5534
_F8A5544
  • _F8A5544
_F8A6189
  • _F8A6189
_F8A5730
  • _F8A5730
_F8A5739
  • _F8A5739
_F8A5748
  • _F8A5748
_F8A5756
  • _F8A5756
_F8A5773
  • _F8A5773
_F8A5799
  • _F8A5799
_F8A6086
  • _F8A6086
_F8A6155
  • _F8A6155
_F8A6237
  • _F8A6237
_F8A6259
  • _F8A6259
_F8A6285
  • _F8A6285
_F8A6296
  • _F8A6296
_F8A6398
  • _F8A6398
_F8A6405
  • _F8A6405
_F8A6407
  • _F8A6407
_F8A6453
  • _F8A6453
_F8A6487
  • _F8A6487
_V9A3569
  • _V9A3569
_V9A3595
  • _V9A3595
_V9A3612
  • _V9A3612
_V9A3671
  • _V9A3671
_V9A3674
  • _V9A3674
_V9A3678
  • _V9A3678
_V9A3732
  • _V9A3732
_V9A3883
  • _V9A3883
_V9A3887
  • _V9A3887
_V9A3903
  • _V9A3903
_V9A3946
  • _V9A3946
_V9A3949
  • _V9A3949
_V9A3983
  • _V9A3983
_V9A3987
  • _V9A3987
_V9A4000
  • _V9A4000
_V9A4009
  • _V9A4009
_V9A4210
  • _V9A4210
_V9A4357
  • _V9A4357
_V9A4361
  • _V9A4361
_V9A4373
  • _V9A4373
_V9A4389
  • _V9A4389
_V9A4499
  • _V9A4499
_V9A4520
  • _V9A4520
_V9A4569
  • _V9A4569
_V9A4684
  • _V9A4684
_V9A4727
  • _V9A4727
_V9A4882
  • _V9A4882
_V9A4984
  • _V9A4984
_V9A4990
  • _V9A4990
_V9A4992
  • _V9A4992
_V9A5030
  • _V9A5030
_V9A5058
  • _V9A5058
_V9A5078
  • _V9A5078
_V9A5150
  • _V9A5150
_V9A5248
  • _V9A5248
_V9A5384
  • _V9A5384
_V9A5441
  • _V9A5441
_V9A5523
  • _V9A5523
_V9A5662
  • _V9A5662
_V9A5680
  • _V9A5680
_V9A5822
  • _V9A5822
_V9A5882
  • _V9A5882
_V9A5977
  • _V9A5977
_V9A6010
  • _V9A6010
_V9A6022
  • _V9A6022
_V9A6051
  • _V9A6051
_V9A6155
  • _V9A6155

_F8A5952
  • _F8A5952
_F8A5654
  • _F8A5654
_F8A6129
  • _F8A6129
_F8A5333
  • _F8A5333
_F8A5360
  • _F8A5360
_F8A5372
  • _F8A5372
_F8A5373
  • _F8A5373
_F8A5377
  • _F8A5377
_F8A5411
  • _F8A5411
_F8A5322
  • _F8A5322
_F8A5374
  • _F8A5374
_F8A5320
  • _F8A5320
_F8A6593
  • _F8A6593
_F8A6590
  • _F8A6590
_F8A5437
  • _F8A5437
_F8A5444
  • _F8A5444
_F8A5537
  • _F8A5537
_F8A5539
  • _F8A5539
_F8A5597
  • _F8A5597
_F8A5702
  • _F8A5702
_F8A5708
  • _F8A5708
_F8A5861
  • _F8A5861
_F8A5934
  • _F8A5934
_F8A6338
  • _F8A6338
_F8A6342
  • _F8A6342
_F8A5872
  • _F8A5872
_F8A5968
  • _F8A5968
_F8A5969
  • _F8A5969
_F8A5971
  • _F8A5971
_F8A5870
  • _F8A5870
_F8A5974
  • _F8A5974
_F8A6087
  • _F8A6087
_F8A6089
  • _F8A6089
_V9A3552
  • _V9A3552
_F8A5431
  • _F8A5431
_F8A5949
  • _F8A5949
_F8A6606
  • _F8A6606
_V9A3656
  • _V9A3656
_V9A3791
  • _V9A3791
_V9A3793
  • _V9A3793
_V9A3831
  • _V9A3831
_V9A3796
  • _V9A3796
_F8A5210
  • _F8A5210

X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X