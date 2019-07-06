We spent some time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed rally stage watching all the incredible vintage rally cars pound around the gravel and dirt. It’s a tight rally course, but there are still plenty of areas where you can open it up and find some real speed. One highlight of the course may is a jump where pretty much everybody enjoys some amount of airborne driving. Not all landings go as well as others … the Jaguar F-Type’s return to earth happened to be extra crunchy.
The sights and sounds of classic rally cars let loose is a glorious experience, so enjoy some of the action in photos above. To listen to some of the cars launch, click on and see the Twitter thread below.
Vintage rally cars launching. Goodwood is a beautiful place. pic.twitter.com/nyPxzNjdTU— Zac Palmer (@zacpalmerr) July 5, 2019