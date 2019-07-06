We spent some time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed rally stage watching all the incredible vintage rally cars pound around the gravel and dirt. It’s a tight rally course, but there are still plenty of areas where you can open it up and find some real speed. One highlight of the course may is a jump where pretty much everybody enjoys some amount of airborne driving. Not all landings go as well as others … the Jaguar F-Type’s return to earth happened to be extra crunchy.

The sights and sounds of classic rally cars let loose is a glorious experience, so enjoy some of the action in photos above. To listen to some of the cars launch, click on and see the Twitter thread below.