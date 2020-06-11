Indian EFTR trademark points to new electric motorcycle

Indian Motorcycle's recent trademark for EFTR suggests that the company is working on an electric version of its well-received Flat Track Racer model line. Such a machine would likely go up against the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, pitting the two historic American motorcycle manufacturers against each other in a fresh new segment. According to Motorcycle.com, the trademark was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the European Union Intellectual Property Office and IP Australia, indicating that the EFTR would be a global offering.

This would be the first electric motorcycle from Indian, but parent company Polaris dabbled in the market with the Victory Empulse TT, itself developed from the Brammo Empulse R after Polaris bought the motorcycle assets of that company in 2015. The Empulse was unique in the electric motorcycle segment in using a six-speed manual gearbox instead of a single-speed direct-drive to power the rear wheel. We look forward to more information on the up-and-coming EFTR, especially to see if Indian keeps the enthusiast-friendly clutch and shift lever.

We're certain the Indian EFTR's battery will feature greater capacity than the old Empulse's 10.4 kilowatt hours, along with an electric motor with more than that initial bike's 54 horsepower and 61 pound-feet of torque. For reference, Harley-Davidson's LiveWire boasts a battery with 15.5 kWh to power an electric motor with 105 horses and 86 lb-ft. The LiveWire's combined city and highway range is pegged at 95 miles. The Zero SR/F, America's other high-powered naked electric bike, gets 123 miles from its 14.4-kWh battery pack and electric motor with 110 horsepower and 140 lb-ft.

