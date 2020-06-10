From the people who brought you the Luggage Test, it's the Stroller Test! I know, sequels, right?

However, as someone who was recently in the market for a stroller and didn't want to buy a new/gigantic family vehicle to accommodate it (not to mention needing to potentially store it in every vehicle currently sold), knowing how big strollers were and how they might fit in cars was important.

Now, I can't do much in terms of testing a variety of strollers. For that, I would direct you to Baby Gear Lab, which has quite the comprehensive stroller testing program (Wire Cutter is another good source). One of the things I appreciated about Baby Gear Lab was their independent measurements of each stroller, which through the magic of maths, they translate into more easily comparable cubic-inch measurements.

I ultimately chose the new Thule Spring, which is one of the most compact regular strollers on the market, with a folded volume of 5,402 cubic inches (my own independent measurement based on 30 inches long, 16.75 inches wide and 10.75 inches tall).

By comparison, the comparable Baby Jogger City Mini 2 when folded is 8,300 cubic-inches according to Baby Gear Lab, while Thule's top-rated jogging stroller, the Urban Glide 2, is 15,388 cubic inches. In other words, if the Thule Spring takes up a lot of space in a trunk, virtually everything else apart from ultra-compact travel strollers will take up even more. This is essentially a best-case scenario.

First up, the 2020 Acura RDX, which is one of the most family friendly compact luxury crossovers. Actually, "compact" is almost a misnomer given how much passenger and cargo space is present. And don't you worry dear friends, that cargo space will be fully put to the test soon with good old-fashioned luggage.

Since the RDX is first to be tested, we'll just have to consider it in a vacuum. Not many words to spill here.

Now here's the Spring on its side. I already know that it can't fit like this in my Audi Allroad when the cargo cover and cargo net cartridges are in place. It would in the RDX with its cargo cover.

And that's all she wrote. Hopefully this series will prove helpful. Please let me know if there's anything else to be considered — I'm new to this.