A prototype of the upcoming G80-generation BMW M3 has been spied yet again, this time wearing what appears to be a more pronounced aerodynamics package, suggesting that this may be a hotter model — perhaps the Performance or Competition — rather than a run-of-the-mill M3, if there is such a thing.

Both the M3 sedan and its two-door variant, the M4, have been spotted wearing similar camo, however both made different accommodation for airflow in the nose. This prototype is wearing a different, more pronounced lower front bumper that appears to include a lip spoiler. The subtle ducktail rear spoiler that appeared on both the M3 and M4 prototypes previously spotted appears more pronounced here as well.

These features build upon known performance upgrades also visible here (and, in some cases, on the previous prototypes), such as the gold calipers, which are indicative of BMW's carbon-ceramic brake option. A set of carbon-fiber sport seats are visible in the interior as well. The staggered, mesh-pattern wheels on this example don't contribute anything conclusive. The lack of a carbon roof suggests this falls somewhere short of the aggressively lightweight CS model.

The BMW M3 and M4 are due to go into production later in 2020 and debut as 2021 models. Per BMW's M-division chief, the two are effectively ready for production, but according to some sources they are awaiting certification for their powertrains. Both were expected to debut at one of the European auto shows held late in 2019 or early in 2020; both came and went without any concrete M news, and with the current global health crisis, it's anybody's guess as to when we might see them.

If there's any good news, it's that BMW has embraced digital vehicle launches. The refreshed 2021 5 Series debuted virtually this week, giving us hope that we won't have to wait for the next global gathering of automotive media in order to see the latest — and greatest — BMW sport sedan.

